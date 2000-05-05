Gladiator movie poster
Gladiator
Gladiator movie poster

Gladiator (2000) - Movie Details

Action Drama
150 min.
Release Date
May 5, 2000
DVD Release Date
May 15, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Ridley Scott
Writer
William Nicholson, John Logan, David H. Franzoni
Cast
John Shrapnel, David Schofield, Ralf Moeller, Vinnie Jones, David Hemmings, Tomas Arana, Spencer Treat Clark, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, Richard Harris, Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe
Studio
DreamWorks Pictures
Running Time
150 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for intense graphic combat

The new Roman Emperor betrays his best General, who was loyal to his father, and kills his family. General Maximus, thought dead, is forced into the slave circuit, but works his way to Rome via gladiator tournaments, determined to wreak revenge.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Gladiator is now on 4K UHD a.k.a. if you're into 4K quality, you need to add a new film to your collection. The action epic is a beauty, with crisp visuals and intense, detailed violence. While the movie may not be the deserving Best Picture--it does, after all, work best as an action film, not as a riveting drama--the movie stands the tests of times extremely well. Full movie review »
