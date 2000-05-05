The new Roman Emperor betrays his best General, who was loyal to his father, and kills his family. General Maximus, thought dead, is forced into the slave circuit, but works his way to Rome via gladiator tournaments, determined to wreak revenge.... Full synopsis »

is now on 4K UHD a.k.a. if you're into 4K quality, you need to add a new film to your collection. The action epic is a beauty, with crisp visuals and intense, detailed violence. While the movie may not be the deserving Best Picture--it does, after all, work best as an action film, not as a riveting drama--the movie stands the tests of times extremely well.