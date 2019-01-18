Glass movie poster
Glass movie poster

Glass (2019) - Movie Details

Action Suspense
Release Date
January 18, 2019
Director
M. Night Shyamalan
Writer
M. Night Shyamalan
Cast
Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Samuel L. Jackson
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

