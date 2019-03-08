Gloria Bell (2019) - Movie Details Drama 102 min.

Sebastian Lelio, directs the pic, which is a remake of his 2013 breakout Chilean drama "Gloria," which follows a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days in a strait-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.