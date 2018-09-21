God Bless the Broken Road (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements and some combat action
GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD tells the inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith, while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
