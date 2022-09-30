NA
God's Creatures (2022)

Drama
Release Date
September 30, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
September 30, 2022
Director
Saela Davis, Anna Rose Holmer
Writer
Shane Crowley
Cast
Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi
Studio
A24
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE FEATURES
