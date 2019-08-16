NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Good Boys (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
August 16, 2019
Director
Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg
Writer
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
Cast
Jacob Tremblay
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The producers of "Sausage Party," "Superbad" and "Blockers" bring their signature R-rated twist to the classic coming-of-age story in Universal Pictures’ "Good Boys." The comedy stars Jacob Tremblay ("Wonder," "Room") as the mischievous leader of a group of 12-year-old boys whose day of skipped school will become an all-day odyssey of awesomely bad decisions.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Ocean's 8' Review: 'Ocean's 8'
Is 'Hereditary' As Scary As People Say? Is 'Hereditary' As Scary As People Say?
Review: 'Solo' Shoots for the Stars, Falls Short Review: 'Solo' Shoots for the Stars, Falls Short
Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos Deadpool 2: Spoilers & the Best Cameos