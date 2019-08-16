The producers of "Sausage Party," "Superbad" and "Blockers" bring their signature R-rated twist to the classic coming-of-age story in Universal Pictures’ "Good Boys." The comedy stars Jacob Tremblay ("Wonder," "Room") as the mischievous leader of a group of 12-year-old boys whose day of skipped school will become an all-day odyssey of awesomely bad decisions.... Full synopsis »