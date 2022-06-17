Good Luck to You, Leo Grande movie poster
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

Drama Comedy
Rated R
97 min.
Digital Date
June 17, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Sophie Hyde
Writer
Katy Brand
Cast
Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language

Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Good sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

MOVIE REVIEW

Emma Thompson orgasms for the first time in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, an amusing little “romantic comedy” drama of sorts about a nervous and prudish woman who hires an escort to… expand her horizons. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
