Digital Date
June 17, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language
Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Good sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Emma Thompson orgasms for the first time in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, an amusing little “romantic comedy” drama of sorts about a nervous and prudish woman who hires an escort to… expand her horizons. Full movie review »