Good Night Oppy (2022)

Documentary
Rated PG
105 min.
Release Date
November 4, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 23, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
Ryan White
Writer
Ryan White, Helen Kearns
Cast
Angela Bassett
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG

Good Night Oppy tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.

