Greener Grass
Greener Grass movie poster

Greener Grass (2019)

Comedy
95 min.
Release Date
October 18, 2019 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 11, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
Writer
Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
Cast
Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D'Arcy Carden
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

In a day-glo-colored, bizarro version of suburbia where adults wear braces on their already-straight teeth, everyone drives golf carts, and children magically turn into golden retrievers, soccer moms and best friends Jill (Jocelyn DeBoer) and Lisa (Dawn Luebbe) are locked in a passive aggressive battle-of-the-wills that takes a turn into the sinister when Lisa begins systematically taking over every aspect of Jill’s life—starting with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, a psycho yoga teacher killer is on... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
