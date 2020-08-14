Greenland movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Greenland movie poster

Greenland (2020)

Sci-Fi Action
Rated PG-13
Release Date
August 14, 2020
Director
Ric Roman Waugh
Writer
Chris Sparling
Cast
Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd,  Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis,  Andrew Bachelor, Joshua Mikel
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of disaster action, some violence, bloody images and brief strong language

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller 'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller
Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See? Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See?
'Relic' is the Chilling Horror Movie We Need 'Relic' is the Chilling Horror Movie We Need
28 “New” Movies to Stream for Free in July that Aren’t Hamilton 28 “New” Movies to Stream for Free in July that Aren’t Hamilton