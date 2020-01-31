Gretel & Hansel

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis, It) leads her little brother (Sammy Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

From , the director of The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film also stars Alice Krige ("The OA," Star Trek: First Contact), Jessica De Gouw ("Underground,"...