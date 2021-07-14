Gunpowder Milkshake movie poster
NA
NA
Gunpowder Milkshake movie poster

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Action
Release Date
July 14, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 14, 2021
Director
Navot Papushado
Writer
Navot Papushado, Ehud Lavski
Cast
Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley,  Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal.

But when a high-risk... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
