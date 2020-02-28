NA
Guns Akimbo (2020)

Action Comedy Sci-Fi
95 min.
Release Date
February 28, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Jason Lei Howden
Writer
Jason Lei Howden
Cast
Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy, Rhys Darby
Studio
Saban Films
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
