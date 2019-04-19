Hail Satan? movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Hail Satan? movie poster

Hail Satan? (2019) - Movie Details

Documentary
95 min.
Release Date
April 19, 2019
Director
Penny Lane
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for graphic nudity, and some language

Chronicling the extraordinary rise of one of the most colorful and controversial religious movements in American history, Hail Satan? is an inspiring and entertaining new feature documentary from acclaimed director Penny Lane (Nuts!, Our Nixon). When media-savvy members of the Satanic Temple organize a series of public actions designed to advocate for religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority, they prove that with little more than a clever idea, a mischievous sense of humor, and a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here The New 'Hellboy' Trailer is Here
Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer Watch the New 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer
Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018 Move Over Oscars. Here are the 10 Best Movies of 2018
The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018 The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018