Halloween Ends movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends movie poster

Halloween Ends (2022)

Horror

This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. 

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. 

Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Curtis... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer Check Out the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Trailer
Laurie Takes on Michael in First 'Halloween Ends' Trailer Laurie Takes on Michael in First 'Halloween Ends' Trailer
Even on VOD, 'Jurassic Park Dominion' Still Disappoints Even on VOD, 'Jurassic Park Dominion' Still Disappoints
'The Sea Beast' Offers Monster-Sized Entertainment 'The Sea Beast' Offers Monster-Sized Entertainment