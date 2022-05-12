Adapted from prize winning author Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, HAPPENING follows Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her in France during 1963. But when she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she... Full synopsis »