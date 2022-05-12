Happening movie poster
Happening
Happening movie poster

Happening (2022)

Drama Foreign
Rated R
100 min.
Release Date
May 12, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Audrey Diwan
Writer
Marcia Romano, Audrey Diwan, Annie Ernaux
Cast
Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro, Louise Chevillotte
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Adapted from prize winning author Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, HAPPENING follows Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her in France during 1963. But when she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

The worst part about the new abortion drama Happening is that it makes me think about The Happening, that awful M. Night Shyamalan thriller from back in the day. I’m literally traumatized just thinking about it. Of course, Happening isn’t The Happening, but couldn’t the people behind this French abortion drama have come up with a better title? Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
