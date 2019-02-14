Happy Death Day 2U (2019) - Movie Details
Release Date
February 14, 2019
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.