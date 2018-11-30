Head Full of Honey (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
November 30, 2018 (LA/NY)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Academy-Award® nominee Nick Nolte stars in the poignant drama HEAD FULL OF HONEY, Til Schweiger’s English language remake of his hit German film. Matilda (Lane Nolte) tries to help her grandfather, Amadeus (Nolte), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, navigate his increasing forgetfulness, and ends up going on a remarkable adventure with him.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.