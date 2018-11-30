Head Full of Honey movie poster
Head Full of Honey movie poster

Head Full of Honey (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 30, 2018 (LA/NY)
Director
Til Schweiger
Writer
Til Schweiger, Lo Malinke, Jojo Moyes, Hilly Martinek, Til Schweiger
Cast
Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, Sophie Lane Nolte, Jacqueline Bisset, Eric Roberts
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Academy-Award® nominee Nick Nolte stars in the poignant drama HEAD FULL OF HONEY, Til Schweiger’s English language remake of his hit German film. Matilda (Lane Nolte) tries to help her grandfather, Amadeus (Nolte), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, navigate his increasing forgetfulness, and ends up going on a remarkable adventure with him.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

MOVIE FEATURES
