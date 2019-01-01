War photographer Daniel Fisher (Hugo Weaving, THE MATRIX, THE LORD OF THE RINGS, CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER) has returned home to the news of his wife's pregnancy. Determined not to let fatherhood alter his way of life, he begins preparations for an upcoming exhibition and his next overseas assignment. However, as the birth of his child draws near he struggles to keep his rising anxiety hidden.

Meanwhile, South Sudanese refugee Sebastian Ahmed (Andrew Luri)