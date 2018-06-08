Release Date
June 8, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some drug references and brief language
In this joy-inducing drama, Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation") plays Frank, a childish single widower coming to grips with his only daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemmons, SIFF 2015's Dope) prepping for UCLA's medical school. He dresses thirty years younger than he's supposed to and runs an ailing record store in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood. The only thing left connecting him to his daughter's world is their shared love of music and his dreams to start a... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Heartwarming, engaging and fueled by rich music, Hearts Beat Loud is a satisfyingly enjoyable drama starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons. Neither groundbreaking nor forgettable, the Brett Haley follow-up to The Hero manages to win you over with a wonderful script, great performances and a feel-good story. Full movie review »