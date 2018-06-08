Hearts Beat Loud

In this joy-inducing drama, Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation") plays Frank, a childish single widower coming to grips with his only daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemmons, SIFF 2015's Dope) prepping for UCLA's medical school. He dresses thirty years younger than he's supposed to and runs an ailing record store in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood. The only thing left connecting him to his daughter's world is their shared love of music and his dreams to start a... Full synopsis »