Release Date
April 9, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
April 9, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In HELD, Emma (Jill Awbrey) and Henry's (Bart Johnson) marriage is losing its spark. In an effort to reconnect, they vacation to a remote high-end rental, complete with automated smart house features and integrated security. However, after suspecting a nighttime intruder they decide to flee, only to become forcibly trapped inside by the automated security system. Emitting from the house, an unknown 'Voice' watches their every move through an array of hidden cameras, revealing an... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
