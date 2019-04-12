Her Smell movie poster
Her Smell
Her Smell (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
134 min.
Release Date
April 12, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Alex Ross Perry
Writer
Alex Ross Perry
Cast
Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Virginia Madsen, Eric Stoltz, Amber Heard
Studio
Gunpowder & Sky
Running Time
134 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and some drug use

Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale) is a '90s rock superstar who once filled arenas with her band Something She. When her excesses derail a national tour, she's forced to reckon with her past while recapturing the inspiration that led her band to success. Featuring an all-star cast, including Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Amber Heard (Aquaman), Her Smell is director Alex Ross Perry’s “greatest achievement yet” (The Daily Beast).... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

If Elisabeth Moss’s performance in Her Smell gets boiled down to the actress going batshit crazy for two hours, it’s an injustice on par with all injustices. Her Smell features what could end up being the best performance of the year, the portrayal of a descent into madness and psychosis, the out-of-control spiraling of a punk rock star defined by drugs and alcohol and pure, unadulterated chaos. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

MOVIE FEATURES
