Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale) is a '90s rock superstar who once filled arenas with her band Something She. When her excesses derail a national tour, she's forced to reckon with her past while recapturing the inspiration that led her band to success. Featuring an all-star cast, including Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Amber Heard (Aquaman), Her Smell is director Alex Ross Perry’s “greatest achievement yet” (The Daily Beast).... Full synopsis »

If Elisabeth Moss’s performance ingets boiled down to the actress going batshit crazy for two hours, it’s an injustice on par with all injustices.features what could end up being the best performance of the year, the portrayal of a descent into madness and psychosis, the out-of-control spiraling of a punk rock star defined by drugs and alcohol and pure, unadulterated chaos.