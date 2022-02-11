Release Date
February 11, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 15, 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
83 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child.
When new neighbors move in, Laura (Riseborough) is awakened from her mundane daily routine of errands and exercise. She becomes transfixed by their young daughter, Megan (astonishing newcomer Niamh Dornan). Megan’s parents Marie (Eileen O’Higgins, Mary Queen of Scots) and Chris... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Madness or reincarnation? The lines blur in Here Before, the absorbing psychological thriller from writer/director Stacey Gregg. Full movie review »