Release Date
May 8, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.