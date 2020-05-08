High Note movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
High Note movie poster

High Note (2020)

Musical Drama
Release Date
May 8, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Nisha Ganatra
Writer
Flora Greeson
Cast
Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, Diplo
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. Candyman. Candyman.
'The Invisible Man' is Striking, Suspenseful Filmmaking 'The Invisible Man' is Striking, Suspenseful Filmmaking
Whoa. 'The Green Knight' Trailer Looks F**ked Whoa. 'The Green Knight' Trailer Looks F**ked
'The Hunt' Emerges From Death with New Trailer 'The Hunt' Emerges From Death with New Trailer