After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

One of the most frightening movies of 2020,is the amalgamation of strong performances, an unsettling story, and dark secrets. Both intelligent and freaky in all the right ways, this Netflix release has somehow been overlooked by many… but deserves to be freed from the dark recesses from which it resides.