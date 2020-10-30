His House movie poster
His House
His House movie poster

His House (2020)

Horror
Unrated
93 min.
Release Date
October 30, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
October 30, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Remi Weekes
Writer
Remi Weekes
Cast
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

One of the most frightening movies of 2020, His House is the amalgamation of strong performances, an unsettling story, and dark secrets. Both intelligent and freaky in all the right ways, this Netflix release has somehow been overlooked by many… but deserves to be freed from the dark recesses from which it resides.
