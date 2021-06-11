Holler movie poster
Holler
Holler (2021)

Crime Drama
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
June 11, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 11, 2021
Director
Nicole Riegel
Writer
Nicole Riegel
Cast
Jessica Bardem, Austin Amelio, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Baker, Gus Halper, Grace Kaiser
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and sexual references

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories at night. With her goal in... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In Holler, a teenage girl vies for college while illegally scrapping for metal in a fading industrial town, a description that betrays the subtly powerful depiction of not just a town but a nation in decay. Full movie review »
