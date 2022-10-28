Holy Spider movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Holy Spider
Holy Spider movie poster

Holy Spider (2022)

Crime Drama Foreign Suspense
Unrated
116 min.
Release Date
October 28, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Ali Abbasi
Writer
Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami, Jonas Wagner
Cast
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Mehdi Bajestani, Arash Ashtiani, Forouzan Jamshidnejad
Studio
Utopia
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Female journalist Rahimi (Zar Amir Ebrahimi) travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God, cleansing the streets of sinners by murdering sex workers. As the body count mounts, and Rahimi draws closer to exposing his crimes, the opportunity for justice grows harder to attain as the ‘Spider Killer’ is embraced by many as a hero. Based on the horrific true story... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A serial killer hunts prostitutes in Iran to cleanse his holy city of unholy vice, and the female journalist investigating him suspects the police are in no hurry to catch him. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Oscar Contender 'Tár' Worthy of Respect but Not Love Oscar Contender 'Tár' Worthy of Respect but Not Love
'Halloween Ends' is No Fun 'Halloween Ends' is No Fun
Review: 'The Good Nurse' Review: 'The Good Nurse'
Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer