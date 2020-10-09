Honest Thief movie poster
NA
NA
Honest Thief
Honest Thief movie poster

Honest Thief (2020)

Suspense Action
Release Date
October 9, 2020
Director
Mark Wiliams
Writer
Mark Wiliams
Cast
Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos
Studio
Open Road
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.  

From the co-creator of Emmy-nominated series Ozark, thriller Honest Thief showcases Liam Neeson in... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

