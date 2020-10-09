They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

From the co-creator of Emmy-nominated series Ozark, thriller Honest Thief showcases Liam Neeson in... Full synopsis »