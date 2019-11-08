NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Honey Boy (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 8, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Alma Har’el
Writer
Shia LaBeouf
Cast
Shia LaBeouf, Noah Jupe, Lucas Hedges
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From a screenplay by LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har'el brings to life a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father through cinema and dreams. Fictionalizing his childhood’s ascent to stardom, and subsequent adult crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har'el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the daring and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
You'll Float in the Terrifying 'IT: Chapter Two' Trailer You'll Float in the Terrifying 'IT: Chapter Two' Trailer
'Long Shot' is the Funniest Movie of the Year 'Long Shot' is the Funniest Movie of the Year
Review: 'Avengers: Endgame' Review: 'Avengers: Endgame'
Get Your First Look at 'Gemini Man' Get Your First Look at 'Gemini Man'