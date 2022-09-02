NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

Comedy
Release Date
September 2, 2022
Director
Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo
Writer
Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo
Cast
Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Nicole Beharie
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the New Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer Watch the New Jurassic Park: Dominion Trailer
'Memory' is Memorably Forgettable 'Memory' is Memorably Forgettable
Uncharted? Unimaginative. Unfulfilling. Unimpressive. Uncharted? Unimaginative. Unfulfilling. Unimpressive.
Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer in First 'Thor' Trailer Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer in First 'Thor' Trailer