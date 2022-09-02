Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)Comedy
Release Date
September 2, 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.