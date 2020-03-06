Hope Gap movie poster
Hope Gap movie poster

Hope Gap (2020)

Romance Drama
101 min.
Release Date
March 6, 2020 (Limited)
Director
William Nicholson
Writer
William Nicholson
Cast
Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor
Studio
Screen Media
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and brief strong language

The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.... Full synopsis »

