Hotel Artemis (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Action
Release Date
June 8, 2018
Director
Drew Pearce
Writer
Drew Pearce
Cast
Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista
Studio
Global Road Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, "Hotel Artemis" is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
