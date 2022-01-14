Hotel Transylvania: Transformania movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania movie poster

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2021)

Animated Family
Rated PG
Digital Date
January 14, 2022 (Amazon)
Director
ennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon
Writer
Genndy Tartakovsky
Cast
Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Our Spoiler-Free 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review Our Spoiler-Free 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review
A Review of Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' A Review of Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'
'Swan Song' the Contemplative Sci-fi Drama We Need Right Now 'Swan Song' the Contemplative Sci-fi Drama We Need Right Now
Review: 'The Lost Daughter' Review: 'The Lost Daughter'