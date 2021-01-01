How It Ends movie poster
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
How It Ends
How It Ends movie poster

How It Ends (2021)

Comedy Drama
82 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Daryl Wein,  Zoe Lister-Jones
Writer
Zoe Lister-Jones, Daryl Wein
Cast
Zoe Lister-Jones,  Cailee Spaeny,  Olivia Wilde,  Fred Armisen,  Helen Hunt,  Lamorne Morris
Studio
NA
Running Time
82 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

On the day an asteroid is scheduled to obliterate Earth, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild gathering before it all goes down. Making it to the party won’t be easy, though, after her car is unceremoniously stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. With a little help from her whimsical younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a journey... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

An amusing if tedious comedy-drama set during the final day of humanity, How It Ends offers a compelling premise but a script unwilling to commit to the zanier aspects of the story. The end result is a very short 82 minutes that feels longer, without the comedic chops nor dramatic gravitas to make the material work. Full movie review »
C
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
'Wild Indian' Blows Sundance Away 'Wild Indian' Blows Sundance Away
Sundance Kicks Off with Crowd-Pleaser 'CODA' Sundance Kicks Off with Crowd-Pleaser 'CODA'
'The Little Things' Has Big Problems 'The Little Things' Has Big Problems