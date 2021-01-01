Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
82 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
On the day an asteroid is scheduled to obliterate Earth, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild gathering before it all goes down. Making it to the party won’t be easy, though, after her car is unceremoniously stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. With a little help from her whimsical younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a journey... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
An amusing if tedious comedy-drama set during the final day of humanity, How It Ends offers a compelling premise but a script unwilling to commit to the zanier aspects of the story. The end result is a very short 82 minutes that feels longer, without the comedic chops nor dramatic gravitas to make the material work. Full movie review »