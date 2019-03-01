How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie poster
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) - Movie Details

Animated Family
Release Date
March 1, 2019
Director
Dean DeBlois
Writer
Dean DeBlois
Cast
Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham
Studio
DreamWorks Animation
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will... Full synopsis »

