Hunter Killer movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Hunter Killer movie poster

Hunter Killer (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Action
Release Date
October 26, 2018
Director
Donovan Marsh
Writer
Peter Craig
Cast
Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Billy Bob Thornton
Studio
Summit Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia, a new generation of highly sophisticated nuclear attack subs called hunter killers prowl the murky depths. When the Russian president is captured by his rogue general, an untested American submarine captain (Butler) teams up with an elite group of Navy SEALs to save him. Now the Americans and Russians must work together to avoid worldwide disaster.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The 10 Best 'Mission: Impossible' Action Scenes The 10 Best 'Mission: Impossible' Action Scenes
Does 'Mission: Impossible' Live Up to the Hype? Does 'Mission: Impossible' Live Up to the Hype?
'Ready Player One' Hits Blu-ray. Don't Bother. 'Ready Player One' Hits Blu-ray. Don't Bother.
Watch the New 'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer Watch the New 'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer