Release Date
October 26, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia, a new generation of highly sophisticated nuclear attack subs called hunter killers prowl the murky depths. When the Russian president is captured by his rogue general, an untested American submarine captain (Butler) teams up with an elite group of Navy SEALs to save him. Now the Americans and Russians must work together to avoid worldwide disaster.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.