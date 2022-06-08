Hustle movie poster
NA
NA
Hustle movie poster

Hustle (2022)

Sports Drama
Digital Date
June 8, 2022 (Netflix)
Director
Jeremiah Zagar
Writer
Taylor Materne, Will Fetters
Cast
Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
