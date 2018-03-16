I Can Only Imagine movie poster
I Can Only Imagine (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
110 min.
Release Date
March 16, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 12, 2018
Director
Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
Writer
Jon Erwin, Alex Cramer, Brent McCorkle
Cast
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley, Priscilla Shirer, Madeline Carroll
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence

The film brings to life the true story behind the song of ultimate hope, “I Can Only Imagine.” A transformed relationship with his troubled father inspired Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, to write what is now the most-played radio single in Christian music history. The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God’s love -- or too far from an eternal home in Heaven.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

