NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

I Carry You With Me (2021)

Drama
Rated R
111 min.
Release Date
June 25, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Heidi Ewing
Writer
Heidi Ewing, Alan Page
Cast
Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodríguez
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and brief nudity

I CARRY YOU WITH ME, Academy-Award® nominee Heidi Ewing’s (Best Documentary, JESUS, 2006) luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, I CARRY YOU WITH ME is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope.

Ewing gracefully traces both men’s lives... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'A Quiet Place Part II' Worth Revisiting? Is 'A Quiet Place Part II' Worth Revisiting?
'Saint Maud' is a Terrifying Descent Into God-Driven Madness 'Saint Maud' is a Terrifying Descent Into God-Driven Madness
'Spiral' Is As Bad As You'd Expect 'Spiral' Is As Bad As You'd Expect
'The Green Knight' is Almost Here. Watch the New Trailer 'The Green Knight' is Almost Here. Watch the New Trailer