I CARRY YOU WITH ME, Academy-Award® nominee Heidi Ewing’s (Best Documentary, JESUS, 2006) luminous, moving debut as a narrative filmmaker, follows a tender romance spanning decades. Starting in provincial Mexico and continuing as first Iván, then Gerardo, journey towards sharing a life together in New York City, I CARRY YOU WITH ME is an intimate love story, as well as a soulful rumination on family, sacrifice, regret, and ultimately, hope.

Ewing gracefully traces both men's lives...