I Want You Back (2022)Comedy
111 min.
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.