I'm Charlie Walker
I'm Charlie Walker movie poster

I'm Charlie Walker (2022)

Drama
Unrated
78 min.
Release Date
June 10, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 10, 2022
Director
Patrick Gilles
Writer
Patrick Gilles
Cast
Mike Colter, Dylan Baker, Safiya Fredericks, Mark Leslie Ford, Steven Wiig, Emma Caulfield Ford, Monica Barbaro, Travis Johns, Greg Cipes, Carl Lumbly
Studio
Shout! Studios
Running Time
78 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Based on a true story, Mike Colter stars as trucking and construction entrepreneur Charlie Walker. In 1971, two oil tankers violently collided off the San Francisco Coast spilling millions of gallons of crude oil creating an environmental disaster.

Against all odds, Charlie was able to secure one of the most lucrative contracts to clean the coastline that threatened much of the San Francisco Bay. With only three trucks, an incredible work ethic and a whole lot... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

An impassioned performance by Mike Colter is weighed down by a clunky script in I’m Charlie Walker, a true-story drama that has just enough sass to appeal to a small segment of audiences–but few others. Full movie review »
