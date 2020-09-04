Release Date
September 4, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
September 4, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
134 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language including some sexual references
Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
My taste for the strange and/or mind-bending has soured in recent years, which is why I put off watching I’m Thinking of Ending Things for so long. But damn, after sitting down for Charlie Kaufman’s first movie in five years I realized how much I missed Charlie Kaufman. Full movie review »