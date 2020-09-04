I'm Thinking of Ending Things movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
I'm Thinking of Ending Things movie poster

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Drama Suspense
Rated R
134 min.
Release Date
September 4, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
September 4, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Charlie Kaufman
Writer
Charlie Kaufman
Cast
Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
134 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language including some sexual references

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

My taste for the strange and/or mind-bending has soured in recent years, which is why I put off watching I’m Thinking of Ending Things for so long. But damn, after sitting down for Charlie Kaufman’s first movie in five years I realized how much I missed Charlie Kaufman.  Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Midnight Sky' Review: 'The Midnight Sky'
'Greenland' is One Disaster Movie You Should Watch 'Greenland' is One Disaster Movie You Should Watch
'Fatale' is More Fatal than Attractive 'Fatale' is More Fatal than Attractive
Is 'Promising Young Woman' the Best Movie of 2020? Is 'Promising Young Woman' the Best Movie of 2020?