Imaginary movie poster

Imaginary (2024)

Horror
104 min.
Release Date
March 8, 2024
Director
Jeff Wadlow
Writer
Greg Erb, Bryce McGuire, Jason Oremland, Jeff Wadlow
Cast
DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Betty Buckley, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcón
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

