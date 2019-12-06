In Fabric movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
In Fabric
In Fabric movie poster

In Fabric (2019)

Comedy Horror
118 min.
Release Date
December 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Peter Strickland
Writer
Peter Strickland
Cast
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Sidse Babett Knudsen
Studio
A24
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content including a scene of aberrant behavior, and some bloody images

This haunting phantasmagoria from Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy) follows the surge of misfortunes afflicting customers who come into contact with a bewitched dress at an eerie department store.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In this unlikely sequel to Schindler’s List, the red dress that poor little girl wore comes back to murder anyone who wears it. No shit. In Fabric, from writer/director Peter Strickland, is a unique and memorable horror film that doesn’t quite pack enough punch—or cloth—to stand out. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony 'Ready or Not' an Entertaining, Bloody Ceremony
'The Irishman' is No 'Goodfellas,' but That's OK 'The Irishman' is No 'Goodfellas,' but That's OK
'1917' is Intense, Beautiful, and Spellbinding '1917' is Intense, Beautiful, and Spellbinding
'Knives Out' Entertaining but Slight 'Knives Out' Entertaining but Slight