Release Date
December 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content including a scene of aberrant behavior, and some bloody images
This haunting phantasmagoria from Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy) follows the surge of misfortunes afflicting customers who come into contact with a bewitched dress at an eerie department store.
MOVIE REVIEW
In this unlikely sequel to Schindler's List, the red dress that poor little girl wore comes back to murder anyone who wears it. No shit. In Fabric, from writer/director Peter Strickland, is a unique and memorable horror film that doesn't quite pack enough punch—or cloth—to stand out.