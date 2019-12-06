This haunting phantasmagoria from Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy) follows the surge of misfortunes afflicting customers who come into contact with a bewitched dress at an eerie department store.... Full synopsis »

In this unlikely sequel to, the red dress that poor little girl wore comes back to murder anyone who wears it. No shit., from writer/director Peter Strickland, is a unique and memorable horror film that doesn’t quite pack enough punch—or cloth—to stand out.