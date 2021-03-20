In the Company of Women

Sexting. Ghosting. Catfishing. Peter Boyle finds himself newly single and lost in this modern age of hookup culture and online romance. Peter hires a charismatic wingman to guide him through the battlefield of the dating world to find true, old-fashioned, real love- in a single night. Peter is soon in over his head and must answer the age-old question: do you still believe in love?

In a prolonged scene in the middle of the drama, a male escort goes on a chauvinistic rant of sorts as he hits on three beautiful young women. Two of the women eat his words up, actively fawning over the guy (played by writer Shogi Silver, brother to director Kahlil Silver), and in this drawn out moment it became clear: this movie, about navigating modern love/sex, is as offensive as it is to men as it is to women.