In the Company of Women
In the Company of Women (2021)

Drama Romance
Unrated
96 min.
Digital Date
March 20, 2021
Director
Kahlil Silver
Writer
Shogi Silver
Cast
Shogi Silver,  Paul Eenhoorn,  Clare O'Connor
Studio
North 182nd
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Sexting. Ghosting. Catfishing. Peter Boyle finds himself newly single and lost in this modern age of hookup culture and online romance. Peter hires a charismatic wingman to guide him through the battlefield of the dating world to find true, old-fashioned, real love- in a single night. Peter is soon in over his head and must answer the age-old question: do you still believe in love?

 

MOVIE REVIEW

In a prolonged scene in the middle of the drama In the Company of Women, a male escort goes on a chauvinistic rant of sorts as he hits on three beautiful young women. Two of the women eat his words up, actively fawning over the guy (played by writer Shogi Silver, brother to director Kahlil Silver), and in this drawn out moment it became clear: this movie, about navigating modern love/sex, is as offensive as it is to men as it is to women. Full movie review »
