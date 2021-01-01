In the Earth (2021)Horror
107 min.
107 minutes
Not Rated
As a deadly virus ravages the world, Dr. Martin Lowery embarks on a mission to reach test site ATU327A, a research hub deep in the Arboreal Forest. The arduous journey, guided by park scout Alma, is set back by a nighttime attack that leaves the two bruised and shoeless. When they run into Zach, a man living off the grid, they gratefully accept his help. Zach’s intentions aren’t exactly what they seem, however, and a... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
As a deadly pandemic rages, a doctor looks to the forest for answers--only to find horror instead--in the new Ben Wheatley film In the Earth, an absorbing and chilling thriller that, while not perfect, is worth every minute. Full movie review »