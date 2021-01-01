In the Earth movie poster
In the Earth
In the Earth (2021)

Horror
107 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Ben Wheatley
Writer
Ben Wheatley
Cast
Joel Fry,  Ellora Torchia,  Hayley Squires,  Reece Shearsmith
Studio
Neon
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

As a deadly virus ravages the world, Dr. Martin Lowery embarks on a mission to reach test site ATU327A, a research hub deep in the Arboreal Forest. The arduous journey, guided by park scout Alma, is set back by a nighttime attack that leaves the two bruised and shoeless. When they run into Zach, a man living off the grid, they gratefully accept his help. Zach’s intentions aren’t exactly what they seem, however, and a... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

As a deadly pandemic rages, a doctor looks to the forest for answers--only to find horror instead--in the new Ben Wheatley film In the Earth, an absorbing and chilling thriller that, while not perfect, is worth every minute. Full movie review »
