NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

In the Heights (2020)

Musical Drama
Release Date
June 26, 2020
Director
Jon M. Chu
Writer
Quiara Alegría Hudes, Marc Klein
Cast
Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The creator of “Hamilton” and the director of “Crazy Rich Asians” invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... “In the Heights.”

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Richard Jewell' is Eastwood's Best Movie in Years 'Richard Jewell' is Eastwood's Best Movie in Years
The Seattle Film Critic Award Nominations The Seattle Film Critic Award Nominations
Check Out the First 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Check Out the First 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer
James Bond Returns in First 'No Time to Die' Trailer James Bond Returns in First 'No Time to Die' Trailer