INDEMNITY is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute (Netflix’s his series BLOOD & WATER) that follows an ex-Cape Town fireman (Jarrid Geduld) whose world is rocked when he wakes up next to his wife's dead body with no recollection of what transpired and all evidence pointing to him as the killer. Labeled the prime suspect, Theo quickly finds himself hunted by sinister forces and a notoriously ruthless deputy chief... Full synopsis »