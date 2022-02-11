Indemnity movie poster
Indemnity
Indemnity movie poster

Indemnity (2022)

Foreign Action
Unrated
124 min.
Release Date
February 11, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 11, 2022
Director
Travis Taute
Writer
Travis Taute
Cast
Jarrid Geduld, Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, Tshamano Sebe
Studio
Magnet Releasing
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

INDEMNITY is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute (Netflix’s his series BLOOD & WATER) that follows an ex-Cape Town fireman (Jarrid Geduld) whose world is rocked when he wakes up next to his wife's dead body with no recollection of what transpired and all evidence pointing to him as the killer. Labeled the prime suspect, Theo quickly finds himself hunted by sinister forces and a notoriously ruthless deputy chief... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A dude with some major PTSD is accused of murdering his wife and forced to go on the run to avoid being embroiled in a massive conspiracy in Indemnity, a South African action-thriller that is a step above your generic suspense flick but a step below timeless classic. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
