Infamous movie poster

Infamous (2020)

Action Crime
Release Date
June 12, 2020
Digital Date
June 12, 2020
Director
Joshua Caldwell
Writer
Joshua Caldwell
Cast
Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Amber Riley
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Arielle is a down on her luck dreamer who longs for popularity. Dean is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two have an instant connection, and after the accidental death of Dean's father, are forced on the run. In order to sustain their trip, the two are relegated to robbing gas stations and small shops. In an attempt to gain social media clout, Arielle livestreams their robberies. The two become a modern day... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
