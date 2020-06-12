Release Date
June 12, 2020
Digital Date
June 12, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Arielle is a down on her luck dreamer who longs for popularity. Dean is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two have an instant connection, and after the accidental death of Dean's father, are forced on the run. In order to sustain their trip, the two are relegated to robbing gas stations and small shops. In an attempt to gain social media clout, Arielle livestreams their robberies. The two become a modern day... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
