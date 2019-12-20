Invisible Life movie poster
Invisible Life
Invisible Life movie poster

Invisible Life (2019)

Foreign Drama
141 min.
Release Date
December 20, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Karim Aïnouz
Writer
Karim Aïnouz
Cast
Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler and Fernanda Montenegro
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
141 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content/graphic nudity and some drug use

Rio de Janeiro, 1950. Eurídice, 18, and Guida, 20, are two inseparable sisters living at home with their conservative parents. Although immersed in a traditional life, each one nourishes a dream: Eurídice of becoming a renowned pianist, Guida of finding true love. In a dramatic turn, they are separated by their father and forced to live apart. They take control of their separate destinies, while never giving up hope of finding each other. A tropical... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
